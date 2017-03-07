× George Michael died from natural causes, coroner says

(CNN) — Singer George Michael died of natural causes, it was announced Monday.

A coroner said the star, found dead at his home in Oxfordshire on Christmas Day, had a heart condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis.

The 53-year-old also suffered from a fatty liver, according to Oxfordshire’s senior coroner Darren Salter.

“Inquiries into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post mortem report received,” the coroner said, in a statement reported by Britain’s Press Association.

“As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries.”

Causes of heart condition

According to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), dilated cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle where it becomes stretched and thin. This means that it is unable to pump blood around the body efficiently.

The condition can be inherited, but other causes include viral conditions, uncontrolled high blood pressure and excessive amounts of alcohol. Mycocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, according to the BHF.

Britain’s National Health Service describes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease as a condition usually seen in people who are overweight or obese. It can also develop where the liver is damaged after alcohol abuse.

In a statement shortly after his death, Michael’s manager, Michael Lippman said he believed the singer suffered heart failure.

The singer’s partner, Fadi Fawaz, said he found him dead in bed alone at his home in Goring-on-Thames. Thames Valley police launched an investigation into the death.

Michael first found fame with the 1980s duo Wham! scoring big hits with “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper.”

He later launched a successful solo career, but suffered from health problems in recent years. He also talked candidly about his drug use.