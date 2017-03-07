FREE AT LAST! For the first time, a Louisiana crawfish is pardoned & won’t be served for supper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - To officially kick off crawfish season, it had to happen sooner or later.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says, it's happening right now.

It's the first-ever pardoning of the crawfish.

It takes a man with a big heart to make this happen. It takes a man with a big appetite.

That man is Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

With the help of the folks from Zatarain's, the Lt. Governor is pardoning a crawfish, to be set free, to never be served up in a bowl of etouffee or deep-fried inside somebody's po-boy.

Like the turkey who's pardoned at the White House just before Thanksgiving, this lucky fellow has a new lease on life.