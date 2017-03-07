× Cookin’ with Nino: Lent Alfredo Bread Bowl

Ingredients:

1lb Rouses wild caught Louisiana shrimp

1 lb. Louisiana peeled crawfish tails

1 pint lump crab meat

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh garlic

4 tablespoons first cold pressed olive oil

1 cup Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese

2 cups Heavy Whipping Cream

2 TBS. Fresh cut parsley

½ bunch green onions

2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning

1 teaspoon corn starch and 4 teaspoons water mixed together to make a slurry for thickening sauce

1 large bread to make into bowl… cut out top and hollow out

Instructions:

Saute garlic in olive oil about 3-4 minutes until just starting to brown, add Cajun seasoning. Add shrimp and crawfish, and saute until they are pink. When fully cooked, but not well done add heavy cream and parmigiano cheese. Whisk until blended smoothly on low heat for 10 minutes. Add crab meat parsley, and green onions … Add slurry mixture to thicken.