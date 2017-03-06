× Pup News: Meet Lucky

Lucky is a one-year-old dog who was found on the side of a busy road unable to walk on his badly infected leg. He was horribly emaciated and had obviously been the victim of neglect even before being left to die on the side of a busy road. A Good Samaritan brought him to ARNO. To their amazement, their vet determined that he had been shot and his leg would have to be amputated to save him from the infection. He has done so well. He seems to be thanking everyone ever since he was rescued by ARNO. Lucky is housebroken. HE gets along great with all dogs that he’s met so far, but not with cats. He is a bit of a puppy and chews some. He loves toys and playing fetch and even with the amputation, Lucky is super cuddly. Please consider donating to help us with his care or apply to give this boy a forever home.

Lucky is in a foster home. The adoption fee is $200 and includes neuter, up-to-date on shots, a chip and heartworm treatment, if needed.

Click here to learn more about Lucky.

Click here to learn more ARNO.