Police try to solve $3,000 identity theft case

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) -- Identity theft is something that could happen to almost any of us. Now police are trying to solve a case that started on the North Shore and continued on the other side of the lake. It's the latest case profiled on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, on January 5, a woman at the Oakwood Center mall in Gretna used fake driver's license to buy $3,000 in merchandise from a jewelry store. They say the information on the woman's ID was stolen from a Mandeville woman.

Police also release surveillance camera footage that they say shows the suspect in the case.

If you can help police make an arrest, Mandeville police ask that you call Detective Jason Readeau at 985-624-3119.

You can also phone in a tip on this crime or any other to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. The toll free number is 1-877-903-STOP. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 320 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.