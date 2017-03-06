NOPD launches new unit to go after violent crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - NOPD has reassigned nine officers from various NOPD districts to a special unit that's going after violent crime.

It's no secret that gun violence is a problem in the Crescent City. We ended last year with more than 170 murders.

Sunday marked the end of field training for a new group of NOPD recruits, which allowed NOPD to reassign eight officers and one sergeant to a special unit going after violent criminals using illegal guns.

"We're going to take the fight to the bad guys, instead of waiting for the bad guys," NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said. "This unit will gather the intelligence and then go out there and find the people carrying illegal guns and committing the violent offenses. I want to send a strong message that we are coming for you."

There's no special name for the unit. It's going to be referred to as a special arm of the Tiger Unit that already exists.

The chief said it's not enough for NOPD to apprehend high-risk, violent criminals. Prosecutors and judges, he said, have to be on board as well by keeping them off the streets.

NOPD's Tiger Unit has made 99 armed robbery arrests since its inception.