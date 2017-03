Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Seeing the marching bands in parades charges up everyone watching with excitement. Some times it feels as if you could jump right in and go with the band!

In the wake of the Mardi Gras season that just ended these kids in Uptown New Orleans decided to make their own 'band'.

Complete with a t-shirt banner, broom flags, hula hoop girl, and even a homemade drum core, they nailed it. Shannon Dorsey Larry shared on her facebook page and we had to share with you.