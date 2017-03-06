× Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey tour postponed

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Lionel Richie’s knee is recovering and his 35-show concert tour with Mariah Carey has been put on hold, according to TMZ.

Lionel had a preexisting knee problem that was causing him pain and he underwent surgery last month. Sources told TMZ there were complications and the injury did not heal correctly so Lionel is still recovering.

He and Mariah were scheduled to hit the road March 15 in Baltimore. There were 35 shows in all, including New Orleans May 18 at the Smoothie King Center. That concert has been postponed. No new date has been announced.

TMZ reports that the tour is scheduled to start in the summer instead.