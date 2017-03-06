JPSO investigates officer-involved shooting in Marrero

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) – A Jefferson Parish deputy shot a suspect in the cheek Sunday after the suspect refused to get out of his vehicle and a struggle ensued.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputy Justine Campora was dispatched Sunday evening to a disturbance call in the 2600 block of Oklahoma in Marrero.

The complainant told the deputy that her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Deshawn C. Hovis of Marrero, had returned to her home and was threatening violence. The same victim had called police earlier Sunday after Hovis threatened her, but he fled before deputies arrived and the victim said she did not want to pursue charges.

When Campora saw Hovis driving away from the home Sunday evening, she tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop.

He pulled into the driveway of his mother’s home, where Campora approached the vehicle and ordered Hovis to step out. He refused.

Campora tried to remove Hovis, but a struggle ensued.

Hovis put his vehicle in reverse, pulling Campora partially under the vehicle.

That’s when Campora fired one round, shooting Hovis in the cheek.

Hovis was taken to University Medical Center for a non life-threatening injury. When he’s released, he will be booked with one count of attempted first-degree murder.

JPSO says Hovis has a lengthy prior criminal history, including simple burglary, simple kidnapping, drugs, theft, indecent behavior with a juvenile, 40 counts of criminal mischief, and criminal trespassing.