A $900 snoball? You can get it only at Hansen’s Sno-Bliz in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - For 78 years, it's been a New Orleans tradition.

Like the sun that rises on a spring morning, Hansen's Sno-Bliz opens for business this time of year.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there in a long, long line.

And somebody in line is probably ordering a snoball, in a garbage can that costs $900.

Hansen's starting its snoball business during the Great Depression.

It closes for winter. But every year about this time, the doors open again.

It's a sure sign of spring. Hansen's is run by Ashley Hansen, granddaughter of Ernest and Mary Hansen who started serving snoballs from their New Orleans front porch.

At Hansen's, they may not remember your name. But one thing's for sure.

They always remember, your flavor.