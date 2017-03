NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The five-month renovation of the Nix Public Library on South Carrollton Avenue is now complete.

The renovation work included updated infrastructure, new computers and a new floor plan.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu and students from The Waldorf School cut the ribbon on the newly updated building at a ceremony held Monday morning.

The renovations cost about $320,000.

See photos from the event above.