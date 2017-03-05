NOPD recruit arrested, placed on emergency suspension

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – An NOPD recruit has been placed on emergency suspension after he was arrested early this morning (March 5) on domestic abuse battery in River Ridge.

Around 12:00 a.m., Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies investigated a domestic violence incident involving NOPD Recruit Justin Hammonds. Hammonds was arrested for domestic abuse battery.

Following the arrest, NOPD Public Integrity Bureau (PIB) immediately placed Hammonds on emergency suspension.

Hammonds is a member of Recruit Class #179.

PIB is in charge of the on-going disciplinary investigation.