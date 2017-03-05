× Local wrestler fights Hugh Jackman in new Wolverine flick, ‘Logan’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Luke Hawx is known around New Orleans for his big muscles and his professional wrestling skills with WildKat Sports & Entertainment. Now, Hawx can add professional actor to his resume of many talents. Hawx starred alongside Hugh Jackman in the new ‘Wolverine’ installment, ‘Logan’, which is now in theaters.

‘Logan’ was filmed in New Orleans last year. While Jackman, was in New Orleans he also spent much of his time at the gym, Prime Fitness RX, and Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez did a story to find out his “Wolverine Workout.”

