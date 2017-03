Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Now that Mardi Gras is over, it's time to get ready for the St. Patrick's Day parades.

The Irish Channel St. Patrick's Day Club had a practice march through the French Quarter Friday afternoon.

They will be doing the reach march Saturday, March 11.

Today's practice march had several scheduled stops at Irish pubs in the quarter, including Ryan's Irish Pub, The Kerry Irish Pub, Erin Rose and The Boondock Saint Irish Pub.

Practice makes perfect!