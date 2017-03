× City Park Carousel Garden open for the Spring

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – If you want to keep the kids occupied this weekend then head over to City Par’s Carousel Gardens and it’s flying horses.

Saturday the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park opened to the public for the Spring season.

You can go Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 11AM to 6PM. It’s just $4 to get in the amusement┬ápark and kids under three feet tall get in for free.