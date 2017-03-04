UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old has been found safe

UPDATE: The toddler has been found safe.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Media Advisory on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department for a 3-year-old child reported missing on March 3, 2017.

The child, Helainia Planinsek, is a white female with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 45 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown.

Helainia is believed to be with her babysitter, Erin Streho.

Streho is a 33-year-old black female with medium length brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5-foot, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown.

Streho is believed to be traveling with the child in a gray 2015 Nissan Sentra bearing North Carolina license plate BFM9387 (see stock photo).

Law enforcement has reason to believe Helainia Planinsek is in immediate danger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Planinsek, Streho or the vehicle should contact NOPD at 504-658-6030, 911, or Louisiana State Police Sgt. Stacey Pearson of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children at 337-962-2605 (stacey.pearson@la.gov).

This is not an Amber Alert.