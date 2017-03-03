Uber collecting beads for Arc of Greater New Orleans

(WGNO) — On Saturday, March 4, Uber can help you with your post-carnival housekeeping. The ride sharing service will pick up your beads and donate them to a good cause.

Here’s how the program works. Uber users who open the app on their smartphones between 10am and 1pm will see a beads banner at the bottom of the screen. You touch the banner and arrange the pickup of your carnival beads.

But Uber drivers are not allowed to leave their cars, so you’ll need to bring your beads to them. From there the beads will be taken to one of three drop-off locations.

Arc of Greater New Orleans Fontana Center, 925 S. Labarre Road, Metairie

Arc Uptown Center, 1771 Nashville, New Orleans

Mid-City Lanes Rock ‘n Bowl, 3016 S. Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans

This is the second year that Arc and Uber are teaming up for the program. There is no cost for you to participate.

Arc provides jobs for people with disabilities to recycle the beads. Last year, 195,000 pounds of beads were sorted and repackaged to sell for the 2017 season.

People who are not Uber customers can still participate by downloading the app and pressing the beads banner. No credit card information will be required to proceed.

“Last year, we were overwhelmed by the generosity of Uber and its riders who donated by the bag full. We can’t stress enough how grateful we are for all donations because we need as many beads and throws as we can get to provide employment for people with disabilities who are eager to work through this uniquely New Orleans social enterprise,” said Arc’s recycling coordinator Margie Perez.