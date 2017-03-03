Twisting and Operating. Just the games these people play on Bourbon Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - At Mardi Gras, on Bourbon Street, people are prepared to play games.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood found a couple of people, a couple in fact, who actually wear the games they play.

They are Dawn and Jeff Carroll.

She's dressed as Twister, the board game.

Advertisement

He's dressed as Operation, another board game.

They're set to let the rest of Bourbon Street feast their eyes on their Mardi Gras costumes.

Advertisement

That's this year.

Who knows what these two game players will dress up as next Mardi Gras. They've got a year to think about it.