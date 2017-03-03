‘Tales of the Cocktail’ founder’s Zulu picture causes social media storm

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– New Orleans businesswoman Anne Tuennerman, founder of Tales of the Cocktail, shared a Facebook Live session of herself dressed in Zulu parade blackface, and she’s facing some heavy backlash from the post.

In the wake of the intense criticism, Tuennerman posted an apology on the Tales of the Cocktail website, saying in part that “it was an honor to ride with the Zulu organization, but in my ignorance, I did not consider how videos and photos of my participation in this parade would cause pain and incite anger for so many.

“I understand that my role comes with a responsibility to take these considerations into account and to be mindful and respectful of everyone in our global community. I failed at this, and have no excuse to offer,” she continued.

Ashtin Berry has agreed to conduct a Facebook Live interview with Tuennerman to speak and interact with all concerned. The Facebook Live interview will be accessible to the public and open to public comments. The live session will happen on the Tales of the Cocktail Facebook page at 2 p.m. Monday, March 6.



You can view the full post on the Tales of the Cocktail website here.