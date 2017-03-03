× NOPD searching for man last seen on Julia Street on Mardi Gras Day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is searching for a local man who has been missing since Mardi Gras Day.

William “Billy” Munch was last seen on February 28 around 10:30 p.m., according to the NOPD.

Munch was with a group of friends at Mulate’s restaurant in the 200 block of Julia Street when he was last seen.

Munch told his friends that he was headed to Harrah’s Casino, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Munch was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray or blue polo shirt with white stripes.

If you have any information about William Munch’s whereabouts, please contact any Eighth District Detective at (504) 658-6080.