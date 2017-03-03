× NOPD officer stabbed in leg after struggle in downtown hotel

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – An NOPD officer was stabbed by a man after a struggle at a downtown hotel.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on March 2 in the 500 block of Gravier Street, according to the NOPD.

Officers were called to the hotel after reports that the man, who was armed with a knife, was opening guest room doors and entering uninvited.

When officers arrived, a struggle ensued, and an officer “received an injury to his leg,” according to the NOPD.

The man was arrested after backup arrived.

The man was booked with aggravated burglary, battery to a police officer, and criminal damage to property.

There has been no update on the condition of the officer.