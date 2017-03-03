× NOPD cameras arrive in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – In January, Mayor Mitch Landrieu laid out his plan to keep the city safe. He said if you’re going to the French Quarter, you will be watched.

The watchers are here.

The city is installing more than 200 cameras in crime hot spots around the city to monitor the streets 24 hours a day in real time.

This camera is on Bourbon Street.

The city also wants to connect the security cameras at bars to its monitoring system.

It’s one of several changes proposed by Landrieu to make the city safer. Much of his strategy focuses on the French Quarter, particularly when it comes to limiting traffic on Bourbon Street.

The city is installing retractable barriers at nearly two dozen intersections in the quarter, and the mayor wants bars to close their doors at 3 a.m. That proposal is the most controversial of Landrieu’s plans.