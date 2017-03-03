× NOPD arrests man who shot woman after hit and run; confiscates 10 guns

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD has arrested a man they say shot a woman during a hit and run incident earlier this week, confiscating 10 guns in the process.

Police say 26-year-old Kacey Severin struck a woman’s car with his vehicle on February 27 on Knight Drive before driving away.

The woman chased Severin from the scene of the initial accident, and he stopped at two locations and opened fire, striking the woman, according to the NOPD.

Severin was identified as the suspect in the hit and run shooting, and a search warrant was issued.

Ten guns were confiscated when NOPD officers, along with the Special Operations Division, executed the search warrant.

Two assault-style weapons, a MAC-10 machine pistol, a shotgun, six handguns, high-capacity magazines, and a supply of ammunition were all confiscated by the NOPD.

Severin turned himself in to the NOPD after the search had been conducted.

The NOPD asks anyone with information about this incident to please contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070.