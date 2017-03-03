× NOPD arrested 373, confiscated 39 guns during Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD arrested 373 people and confiscated 39 guns in 12 days during Mardi Gras 2017.

Officers in the Eighth District, which includes the French Quarter, Marigny, and Central Business District, made 32 of those gun arrests, according to the NOPD.

The other gun arrests occurred in other districts, and two BB guns were also collected.

“The efforts of the officers assigned to the Eighth District in identifying and arresting people who chose to bring illegal guns to the French Quarter and Downtown area, were a large part of our success,” Eighth District Commander Nicholas Gernon said.

Fifteen of the guns arrests occurred on Bourbon Street, while five arrests occurred on Canal Street, according to the NOPD.

One of the arrests involved a 16-year-old-juvenile.

One hundred sixty-five Louisiana State Police Troopers, along with members of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, Tulane University Police, Louisiana Department of Corrections, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, FBI New Orleans, State Fire Marshal, and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted the NOPD during Mardi Gras.