× Man dies in Harvey apartment fire

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) – A man died Friday afternoon after firefighters removed him from a burning apartment building.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, firefighters, EMS workers and deputies responded around noon to a fire at 4218 Lac Du Bay Drive in Harvey.

Firefighters pulled a male victim out of the burning victim. He was unresponsive and being treated by EMS workers in the rear parking lot when deputies arrived.

The victim appeared to suffer burns to the lower portion of his body. First responders began CPR and were able to get a pulse, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification. He was the living in the apartment that burned and was the only person there when the fire started.

Firefighters determined the fire appeared to be accidental.