Man beats, stabs cashier at Metairie gas station

METAIRIE (WGNO) – A cashier at a Metairie gas station had a scary encounter this morning as a knife-wielding man stabbed and beat her before abruptly leaving.

The unidentified 49-year-old cashier said a large man walked in around 3 a.m. and started “yelling and screaming for no apparent reason,” according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After stabbing and beating the cashier “numerous times,” the man fled without taking anything, according to the JPSO.

The cashier described the man as a six-foot-tall black male who is 35-40 years of age and approximately 225 pounds, with long dreads and wearing a white long sleeve shirt, reddish-orange pants with brown shoes.

The victim was transported to East Jefferson Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information in this matter is asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Division at (504) 364-5300.