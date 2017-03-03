Lil’ Romeo (Romeo Miller) raps old school in New Orleans. His dad, Master P, heads to Essence Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - He's the artist formerly known as Lil' Romeo. He's Romeo Miller.

Watch him rap, old school, on the red carpet with WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.

As Romeo raps, his dad, Master P, announces he's headed to New Orleans for Essence Fest.

Master P is Percy Miller. He's a New Orleans native. His record sales are 75 million. He's earned five Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards and three MTV Awards. And he's been a "dancing star" on Dancing with the Stars.

2017 Essence Festival is in New Orleans June 29 through July 2.