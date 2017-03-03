I-610 to close this weekend for Wisner Bridge work

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Portions of I-610 near City Park will shut down this weekend as crews complete concrete work on the new Wisner Boulevard bridge.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, I-610 Westbound from Franklin Avenue to I-10 will be closed in its entirety from Saturday, March 4 at 10 p.m. until Monday, March 6 an 5 a.m.

I-610 Eastbound from the I-10 split to St. Bernard also will be closed. Access from ground-level at Gentilly Boulevard and beyond will remain open.

Boh Brothers Construction crews will be pouring concrete on the bridge decks over I-610 this weekend as part of the $19.5 million bridge replacement project.

The bridge remains closed during construction, which is slated for completion in mid 2017, according to the DOTD.

Detours for Eastbound traffic:

  • All traffic that would normally exit on I-610 for West End and Canal Boulevards should take I-10 east to the Metairie Road/City Park Avenue exit.
  • Traffic that would normally exit on I-610 at St. Bernard Avenue should take I-10 east to the N. Claiborne Avenue exit.
  • Traffic that would normally exit Elysian Fields Avenue or Franklin Avenue should take I-10 east to the Elysian Fields exit.
  • All through traffic should remain on I-10 east.

Detours for Westbound Traffic:

  • All traffic that would normally exit on I-610 at Elysian Fields Avenue, N. Broad Street, or Paris Avenue should use the Chef Menteur Highway or Franklin Avenue exits.
  • Traffic that would normally exit on I-610 at Canal Boulevard should take I-10 west to the Florida Boulevard or West End exit.