× Covington nurse accused of inappropriately touching Alzheimer’s patient

LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) – An employee of a Lacombe-area behavioral health facility has been arrested for sexual battery after he was observed touching an elderly patient inappropriately, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Management at Beacon Behavioral Hospital contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office late Monday night after a staff member reported seeing George Terrebonne, a registered nurse who was working at the facility, in a patient’s room touching a 78-year-old female Alzheimer’s patient in a sexual manner.

Terrebonne, 67, of Covington, was arrested on one count of sexual battery and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

He was released Wednesday on a $35,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.