Arrest made in brutal attack of gas station cashier in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – Jefferson Parish deputies have arrested a Metairie man for the brutal attack of a gas station cashier that happened early this morning.

The unidentified 49-year-old cashier said a large man walked into the gas station on the corner of Clearview Parkway and West Esplanade around 3 a.m. and started “yelling and screaming for no apparent reason,” according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After stabbing and beating the cashier “numerous times,” the man fled without taking anything, according to the JPSO.

Her injuries were non life-threatening.

Fingerprints recovered from the scene led detectives to David Reeves, who resisted arrest at his home on Zenith Street and prompted deputies to call in the SWAT team for help.

Reeves has been booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder.