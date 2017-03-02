Uptown Super Sunday set for St. Joseph’s Day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – This year’s uptown Super Sunday festivities are scheduled for Sunday, March 19th, St. Joseph’s Day.

According to Offbeat Magazine, Council Chief Howard Miller has confirmed that the procession will begin at 1 p.m. at Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street before moving onto Simon Bolivar Avenue and turning left onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

It will then turn left onto Claiborne before turning left onto Washington. Finally, the parade will culminate at A.L. Davis Park at Washington Ave. and LaSalle St. , where there will be a variety of cultural activities and live musical performances.

Approximately 30 Mardi Gras indian tribes are expected to take part in Uptown Super Sunday.

The festival at A.L. Davis Park will kick off at 11 a.m. and continue for much of the day.