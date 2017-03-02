Uptown Super Sunday set for St. Joseph’s Day

March 2, 2017 | Updated: 4:38 p.m., March 2, 2017

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – This year’s uptown Super Sunday festivities are scheduled for Sunday, March 19th, St. Joseph’s Day.

Member of the Black Hatchet Mardi Gras Indian tribe(WGNO-TV February 28, 2017)

According to Offbeat Magazine, Council Chief Howard Miller has confirmed that the procession will begin at 1 p.m. at Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street before moving onto Simon Bolivar Avenue and turning left onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

It will then turn left onto Claiborne before turning left onto Washington. Finally, the parade will culminate at A.L. Davis Park at Washington Ave. and LaSalle St. , where there will be a variety of cultural activities and live musical performances.

Chief Glenn Laugand of the Louisiana Star Choctaw Nation Mardi Gras Indian Tribe (WGNO-TV February 28, 2017)

Approximately 30 Mardi Gras indian tribes are expected to take part in Uptown Super Sunday.

Queen of the Monogram Hunters Mardi Gras Indian Tribe (WGNO-TV February 28, 2017)

The festival at A.L. Davis Park will kick off at 11 a.m. and continue for much of the day.