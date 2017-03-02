Take a slice out of today! It’s National Banana Cream Pie Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - It's on the calendar as national holiday.

Okay, it's not an official holiday, but it is a big day to celebrate. And to take a big bite out of.

It's National Banana Cream Pie Day.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says it's a reason to have dessert at Camillia Grill.

The diner opened in 1946. That's a lot of days to celebrate National Banana Cream Pie Day. Customers sit at a counter and eat pie and everything else from the menu.

The menu is quality, Southern diner food. And it's served late. So appetites are always welcome.