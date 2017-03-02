Slidell homeowner escapes house fire through back door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) - A Slidell homeowner was awakened to the sound of a smoke detector this morning, escaping through the back door before flames got as high as 40 feet.

According to St. Tammany Fire District #1, firefighters responded to 34177 Tupelo Lane in Slidell.

The 1,400-square-foot home was engulfed in flames, with some of the flames shooting upwards of 40 feet through the roof.

The homeowner was sleeping on the sofa when the fire started. He was able to get out the back door with no injuries.

He wasn't able to access his phone or wake his neighbors, so he drove around the corner to the fire station and reported the fire. Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.