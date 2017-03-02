× Persons of interest sought in shooting death of transgender woman

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is looking for these two men for questioning in connection with the shooting death of Chyna Gibson.

Gibson, a New Orleans native, transgender woman and drag performer, was living in California and visiting friends in New Orleans when she was gunned down in the 4300 block of Downman Road about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

Her death, along with the fatal stabbing of 25-year-old transgender woman Ciara McElveen in the Seventh Ward two days later, has shaken the LGBT community in New Orleans. NOPD does not believe the two are connected, and detectives don’t think the women were targeted because of their gender.

NOPD believes the two persons in the attached photos may have information. They are only wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Barrere or any homicide detective at 504-658-5300, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Detectives are also seeking a vehicle of interest in connection with Ciara McElveen’s death. Click here for info.