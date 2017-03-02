× Payton on possible Cooks trade: “always listening”

The Saints are reportedly listening to offers for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Several websites, including espn.com reported that the Eagles and Titans are two teams interesting in acquiring Cooks via trade.

Saints head coach Sean Payton did not refute the reports.

“I wouldn’t say he (Cooks) is on the trading block,” Payton told the team’s website, neworleanssaints.com.

“But we are always listening,” said Payton.

Payton told senior writer John DeShazier that the club has needs on defense.

Advertisement

Cooks has 17 touchdown receptions the past two seasons. But, in a late November win over the Los Angeles Rams, Cooks was not targeted on one pass, and expressed his displeasure.

The Saints moved up 7 spots in the first round in 2014 to draft Cooks with the 20th pick overall.