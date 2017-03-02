He’s a fish out of water! And he bites! The Shark of Bourbon Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - On Bourbon Street, people can pack themselves in like a sardines in a can that's too small.

And then there's the guy swimming up and down the street who really is a fish out of water.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood grabs a bite with the guy who calls himself, the Shark of Bourbon Street.

He's made a name with himself from his internet videos that have gone viral.

He's on his way to bigger, better stages now. The stages of bars and restaurants on Bourbon Street. And in this case, the street, itself.