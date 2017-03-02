× FEMA denies assistance for three parishes hit by tornadoes

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – FEMA has denied federal disaster relief money to three parishes that were hit by tornadoes in February.

FEMA has approved individual assistance for tornado victims in Orleans and Livingston parishes.

Gov. John Bel Edwards sought to expand that to Ascension, St. James and St. Tammany parishes.

He also asked for public assistance across seven parishes to help local government with recovery costs.

FEMA denied those requests.

The federal agency said preliminary damage assessments in those parishes showed that it was not severe enough to get federal financial help.

The governor’s office says it will appeal FEMA’s rejection.