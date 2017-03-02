Couple accused of giving ‘chilling pills’ to 3-year-old who died of overdose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A Wisconsin couple faces charges of second-degree reckless homicide in the death of their three-year-old daughter.

According to the criminal complaint, emergency responders were dispatched to the home of 34-year-old Margarita Balderas and 35-year-old Darrell Woodson in Milwaukee in August. When they arrived on the scene, they found three-year-old London Woodson unresponsive and administered CPR. The girl was transported to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. She was declared brain-dead two days later and removed from life support.

The criminal complaint indicates the 3-year-old girl died as a "result of complications from acute mixed drug toxicity," according to the medical examiner.

When police interviewed Margarita Balderas, she told them "London Woodson has never had a normal sleep pattern."

Darrell Woodson also told investigators London had "very odd sleeping patterns, staying up all night and sleeping during the daytime." During that same interview, Darrell Woodson said "approximately ten days ago a prescription bottle of oxycodone spilled in the bedroom of the residence. However, Darrell Woodson was confident he and Margarita Balderas picked up all of the spilled pills."

On February 12th, Milwaukee police received word that Balderas' children were in foster care. While in foster care, the surviving children "were reporting drug abuse by Margarita Balderas and Darrell Woodson during the time of London Woodson's collapse and subsequent death." Based on that information, investigators interviewed the three surviving children.

The complaint indicates the oldest child, 14, told police Balderas and Woodson "would break off pieces of prescription pills and give the pills to London Woodson in order to get her to sleep. Both defendants did this on multiple occasions. After London Woodson would take the pill, the defendants would say, 'Yay, good job!'" The 14-year-old also said "the defendant would either use medication that was prescribed to one of the older children, or the defendants used 'street medicine.'"

While at Children's Hospital and before London Woodson's death, the complaint indicates "Darrell Woodson stared at (the 14-year-old child). (The 14-year-old child) knew what Darrell Woodson's stare meant, 'don't snitch.' Subsequently the child did not say anything at that time."

One of the other children told police Balderas and Woodson "would give the children 'sleeping pills' and 'chilling pills.'" The other child said "Darrell Woodson kept the medicine on a dresser and London Woodson ate it." The child also mentioned the "defendants would put the medicine in London's mouth and then give London a bottle."

Balderas and Woodson are due in court on March 7th for their preliminary hearings. If convicted, they face up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.