Coast Guard searching for missing crewman near Convent

CONVENT, La (WGNO) – The Coast Guard is searching for a missing Chinese citizen thought to have gone overboard near Convent.

A 29-foot rescue vessel was deployed from Coast Guard Station New Orleans to search for the unidentified 35-year-old man, who is a crew member of the vessel BBG Bright, according to the Coast Guard.

The Bright got underway at 7:00 a.m. this morning, the crew member was reported missing around 7:45 a.m., and the Coast Guard was notified at 8:30 a.m., according to the 8th District Public Affairs Office.

Convent is located approximately halfway between New Orleans and Baton Rouge along the Mississippi River.

The BBG Bright is listed as a bulk carrier with a home port in Hong Kong, according to the maritime tracking site marinetraffic.com.

It was built in 2012 and has a listed length of over 750 feet, according to the website.