58-year-old man struck and killed on Jefferson Hwy.

RIVER RIDGE, La (WGNO) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on Jefferson Highway and Orchard Road in River Ridge yesterday.

Louisiana State Police spokesperson Melissa Matey said a 2016 Toyota Camry struck 58-year-old William Rouse as he was running across the street around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

The Camry, which was driven by a 32-year-old woman from Kenner, was in the right lane at the time of the accident.

Rouse had been standing in the neutral ground waiting for a chance to cross just before attempting to run across the street, according to Matey.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not suspect that impairment or speed played a factor in the collision, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Matey.

“Pedestrians and motorists alike are urged to remain vigilant while on area roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings,” Matey said in a press release. “Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night. Crossing roadways only in well-lit, designated areas and always walking facing traffic will enhance the safety for pedestrians.”