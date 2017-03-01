× Whoa! Truck flies Dukes of Hazzard style after north Louisiana police chase

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (WGNO) – A work-release inmate escapee went on a wild ride in north Louisiana when the truck he stole hit spikes laid out by police and went airborne.

A video, published on KSLA anchor Doug Warner’s Facebook page, captures the dramatic crash.

KSLA reports that the driver of the truck was 18-year-old Kevonte Dekorey Austin, who had escaped Feb. 8 from Halco Productions in Shreveport, where he was a work-release inmate:

Sheriff’s deputies chased Austin at speeds reaching 115 miles per hour. The chase took deputies to Springhill before heading south on Hwy. 371. Austin lost control of the Tacoma when it hit spike strips deputies had set out at Hwy. 371 at U.S. Highway 80 north of Dixie Inn. The pickup went airborne and landed on a Toyota Corolla parked at a restaurant.

Read the full report from KSLA here.