Uncorked: How’d he do that?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - There's more than one way to open a bottle of champagne, but you have to be pretty cool to pull this one off.

Our friends at Brady's Wine Warehouse on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard are showing us how to open a bottle of champagne with a sword.

Brady's General Manager Richard Ellis warns that this method is "not as safe as opening a bottle of something that's not under pressure."

"This is under six atmospheres of pressure," Ellis explains. "As a result this top can go off like a bullet. It can really hurt somebody."

Watch the video above to see how the magic is done.

If you have any questions about wine, beer or spirits, stop by Brady's Wine Warehouse, check out their Facebook page or send an email to info@bradyswinewarehouse.com.