Traffic stop in St. Tammany Parish leads to deportation of man from Mexico

(WGNO) -- The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says a man who was stopped by deputies last month has since been deported from the country.

Deputies say it started as a traffic stop on Interstate 12 on February 9th. They say that deputies came into contact with a man named Ezequiel Guardiola Carreon from Mexico. They also say the man was in the country illegally.

Deputies say they were able to determine that the man is a known drug trafficker who previously faced charges of assault and battery on an officer and had seven DWI arrests. They also say he'd been deported several times from the United States in the past.

In a written statement from the department detailing the case, deputies say the man was taken into custody after this latest encounter with law enforcement by the U. S. Border Patrol and has since been deported.