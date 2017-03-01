× Tank and the Bangas win NPR’s 2017 Tiny Desk Contest

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans musical group Tank and the Bangas bested over 6,000 competitors to win NPR’s 2017 Tiny Desk Contest.

The annual contest, which is based on NPR’s popular Tiny Desk Concert series, drew entries from across the country.

Each group submitted a live performance, and the Tiny Desk Contest judges sorted through the videos one by one.

In a February 28 blog post announcing the winner, NPR’s Bob Boilen said he was immediately impressed with Tank and the Bangas lead singer Tarriona “Tank” Ball’s impromptu delivery.

“It all felt so organic and on-the-spot, just like the best Tiny Desk concerts,” Boilen wrote.

Trey Anastasio from the jam band Phish said he “immediately loved” the video, according to Boilen’s report.

“Tank is a force of nature, just full of joy — and her band is killing in the background,” Anastasio said.

Tank and the Bangas will next travel to Boilen’s tiny desk in Washington, D.C., to record a performance there before hitting the road for a national tour with some of the other 2017 Tiny Desk Contest finalists, according to Boilen.

Watch Tank and the Bangas’ winning performance video of “Quick” below: