Pig’s Gone Wild! Look who’s hogging the Bourbon Street spotlight at Mardi Gras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - He's hogging the attention on Bourbon Street.

He's a pig. His name is Wiggy Banks. He's come to New Orleans all the way from Boston.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood gets an up close and personal interview with Wiggy Banks and his "agent".

His agent is a guy named Joshua Rodriguez. Joshua provides a service on Bourbon Street. He set up a cell phone re-charging station.

Wiggy Banks is attention getter. His mascot. His model for selfies.

People have always gone hog wild at Mardi Gras. Now one little piggy is really showing everybody how to do it.