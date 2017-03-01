× Pedestrian struck and killed in Bywater

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Bywater this morning.

The incident happened in the early morning hours near the intersection of St. Claude and Poland Avenues.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development confirmed that the pedestrian has died, and called the NOPD fatality investigation unit to the scene.

No further details are available at this time. Stay tuned to WGNO for more information as this story develops.