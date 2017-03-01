New Orleans ‘trash king’ Sidney Torres takes on new role with reality show ‘The Deed’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -From taking out the trash to fighting crime, it seems like there's no gig that Sidney Torres doesn't want a piece of.

But can he make his mark on the real estate business?

News with a Twist host Susan Roesgen sat down with Torres to talk about his new reality show "The Deed," which debuts tonight at 9 p.m. on CNBC.

Torres, also known as the "trash king," used to own the garbage company that was widely known for spraying lemon-scented spray into the sometimes smelly French Quarter.

He sold that business in 2011 and went on to redevelop a resort in the Bahamas. More recently, he bought the former Carmelite monastery on North Rampart Street and plans to turn that into an assisted living facility.

He also spearheaded the French Quarter crime app and French Quarter Task Force, equipping off-duty New Orleans Police Officers with Smart Cars to patrol the quarter.

Here's what Torres had to say about the show:

SUSAN ROESGEN: So what do you do on this show?

SIDNEY TORRES: So I help people who have trouble getting bank financing, and I not only lend them the money, with my years of experience I help them get through the maze of issues in developing real estate.

SR: Are these people who have terrible credit, and you shouldn't be lending them money?

ST: I wouldn't say terrible credit, but they're just starting out. Banks like to have a history of income projects they've done before. It's a little different. I'm a "hard-money" lender, so I can do those things. Banks usually can't. But what makes it interesting is these are individuals who have taken on more than they should have, and they're kind of in a jam. So not only do I help them out financially, they also get my experience.

SR: Are these commercial projects or residential, or both?

ST: Both. It's a couple of properties in Treme. It's interesting, because one property - a guy buys a home that's right across from a funeral home and under the interstate, so it's "location, location, location." So he`s got two strikes and he's only got one more, so you're going to have to see the show because it's interesting. We go through that whole process.