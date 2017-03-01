Harlem Globetrotters ‘Slick’ Willie Shaw and ‘TNT’ Lister visit the Twist set

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The Harlem Globetrotters are synonymous with great basketball and family entertainment, and they have been doing both for the past 90 years.

They are the original trick shot artists, and own 15 current Guinness World Records, including longest basketball shot blindfolded at 73 feet, 10 inches.

The Globetrotters will be in New Orleans this Saturday as part of their 2017 world tour.

Six-foot-six inch forward “Slick” Willie Shaw and Fatima “TNT” Lister stopped by the Twist studio to spin some basketballs, talk about their time playing professional ball before joining the Globetrotters, and give LBJ some much-needed pointers.

LBJ still can’t spin the ball on his finger or nail a slam-dunk, but he did get to talk to Slick and TNT about the old days of the Globetrotters and what it means to be positive role models for today’s kids.

The Globetrotters will take over the Smoothie King Center on March 4.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.