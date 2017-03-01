× Get the Skinny: #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge + Big Easy Bucha’s Berry Bucha Fauxjito!

Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, and whether we’re Catholic or not, many of us give up something for Lent – and that “something” is often alcohol. So here’s the #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge: Use this time for a self-experiment to see what’s really happening inside of your body during this detox. And make it easier than ever to stick with your #AlcoholFreeFor40 resolution with Big Easy Bucha’s Berry Bucha Fauxjito!

THE CHALLENGE:

Give up all alcohol from Ash Wednesday until EAster. Establish the following pre-Challenge metrics, and repeat again at end of Challenge to see the impact that going alcohol-free has on your body:

Weight Close-up photo of face: details of eyes and skin in particular Labs: CBC (Complete Blood Count)

Liver panel including enzymes AST & ALT

Lipid Panel (includes triglycerides, which can be affected by alcohol)

GGT (Gamma glutamyl transferase, a specific liver test that’s most affected by alcohol)

Vitamin B12 and Folate Panel

hs-CRP (high-sensitivity C-reactive protein; a marker of inflammation)

ESR (sedimentation rate; a marker of inflammation)

POTENTIAL BENEFITS: Less inflammation, better sleep, less anxiety, improved mood & energy, potential weight loss.

NOTES:

Molly will be offering weekly reminders, tips & recipes via social media (@mollykimballRD) on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, using the hashtag #AlcoholFreeFor40.

Share your own experiences using the hashtag #AlcoholFreeFor40.

You can also email Molly (molly@mollykimball.com) to accept the challenge and keep in touch throughout to let her know how you’re doing. All personal information will be kept confidential.

###

Big Easy Bucha | Berry Bucha Fauxjito

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

1/4 cup strawberries

4 lime wedges

2 mint sprigs

6 ounces Big Easy Bucha Bayou Berry Kombucha

Slice of strawberry, for garnish

Lime wheel, for garnish

Instructions:

Muddle fresh strawberries, lime wedges, and mint sprigs in a mixing tin. Strain mixture into a chilled cocktail glass filled with ice. Top with Big Easy Bucha Bayou Berry Kombucha. Garnish with strawberry slice and lime wheel.

Per serving: 50 calories, 0 fat, 0 saturated fat, 7 mg sodium, 13 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 3 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 0.5 grams protein

##

