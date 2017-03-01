Get the Skinny: #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge + Big Easy Bucha’s Berry Bucha Fauxjito!
Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, and whether we’re Catholic or not, many of us give up something for Lent – and that “something” is often alcohol. So here’s the #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge: Use this time for a self-experiment to see what’s really happening inside of your body during this detox. And make it easier than ever to stick with your #AlcoholFreeFor40 resolution with Big Easy Bucha’s Berry Bucha Fauxjito!
THE CHALLENGE:
Give up all alcohol from Ash Wednesday until EAster. Establish the following pre-Challenge metrics, and repeat again at end of Challenge to see the impact that going alcohol-free has on your body:
- Weight
- Close-up photo of face: details of eyes and skin in particular
- Labs:
- CBC (Complete Blood Count)
- Liver panel including enzymes AST & ALT
- Lipid Panel (includes triglycerides, which can be affected by alcohol)
- GGT (Gamma glutamyl transferase, a specific liver test that’s most affected by alcohol)
- Vitamin B12 and Folate Panel
- hs-CRP (high-sensitivity C-reactive protein; a marker of inflammation)
- ESR (sedimentation rate; a marker of inflammation)
POTENTIAL BENEFITS: Less inflammation, better sleep, less anxiety, improved mood & energy, potential weight loss.
NOTES:
- Molly will be offering weekly reminders, tips & recipes via social media (@mollykimballRD) on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, using the hashtag #AlcoholFreeFor40.
- Share your own experiences using the hashtag #AlcoholFreeFor40.
- You can also email Molly (molly@mollykimball.com) to accept the challenge and keep in touch throughout to let her know how you’re doing. All personal information will be kept confidential.
###
Big Easy Bucha | Berry Bucha Fauxjito
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup strawberries
- 4 lime wedges
- 2 mint sprigs
- 6 ounces Big Easy Bucha Bayou Berry Kombucha
- Slice of strawberry, for garnish
- Lime wheel, for garnish
Instructions:
Muddle fresh strawberries, lime wedges, and mint sprigs in a mixing tin. Strain mixture into a chilled cocktail glass filled with ice. Top with Big Easy Bucha Bayou Berry Kombucha. Garnish with strawberry slice and lime wheel.
Per serving: 50 calories, 0 fat, 0 saturated fat, 7 mg sodium, 13 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 3 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 0.5 grams protein
##
