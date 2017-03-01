City filming notice warns Mid-City residents of ‘simulated gunfire’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Residents on one Mid-City block should prepare for “simulated gunfire” on their street Thursday.

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economy issued a filming notice to residents in the 500 block of North Hennessey St.

Thursday, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., a production company will film exterior scenes that involve simulated gunfire.

Law enforcement officers will be on site during the filming.

For questions about filming in New Orleans, contact Film New Orleans at (504) 658-0923 or visit the website.